Így tartja magát formában a várandós Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson április elején, közösségi oldalán jelentette be, hogy harmadik gyermekét várja. Mostani párjával, Danny Fujikawa-val az első közös gyermeküket, és Hudson első kislányát. Goldie Hawn 39 éves lánya azt írta, élete legrosszabb első trimeszterét élte meg.
SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way
A Majdnem híres című filmmel 2000-ben híressé lett Hudson egy hete azt is megosztotta követőivel, milyen tornagyakorlattal tartja magát a várandósság alatt is formában:
Persze már szépen gömbölyödik a színésznő hasa, ez azon a fotón is látszik, amit akkor készített, amikor az Aerosmith frontembere, Steven Tyler beugrott családlátogatóba:
Hudson kifejezetten jóban van a zenészekkel. Első férje, Chris Robinson a The Black Crowes frontembere volt, pár éve Matt Bellamy-vel a Muse-ból eljegyezték egymást és gyermekük is született. Mostani párja pedig a Chief gitárosa.