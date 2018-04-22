A Jurassic World sztárja vicces videóban mutatja meg hogyan edz

Chris Pratt vicces videón szaladgál, ezúttal nem a dinók elől. Az Instagramjára feltöltött videóhoz fűzött ugyancsak humoros kommentárja szerint a hiper-mini-sprint és csúcs-jóképű-erőséta kombót kell győzelmi ökölcsapással befejezni, és a 20 másodperces gyakorlattal garantáltan elégethető mintegy 220 ezer kalória.
For today’s workout I super set hyper-mini-sprints with ultimate-handsome-power-walking followed by a quick set of victory dance fist. Got the entire workout done in under 20 seconds. Burned probably twohundredthousand calories minimum. #avengers #assemble For those asking that’s #needtobreathe in the background. Coincidentally #needtobreathe is my mantra any time I get on the treadmill.