A Jurassic World sztárja vicces videóban mutatja meg hogyan edz

2018.04.22. 20:36

Chris Pratt vicces videón szaladgál, ezúttal nem a dinók elől. Az Instagramjára feltöltött videóhoz fűzött ugyancsak humoros kommentárja szerint a hiper-mini-sprint és csúcs-jóképű-erőséta kombót kell győzelmi ökölcsapással befejezni, és a 20 másodperces gyakorlattal garantáltan elégethető mintegy 220 ezer kalória. 

