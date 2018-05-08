Szexi hollywoodi színésznők, akik komolyan veszik a testedzést - videó

Halle Berry ötvenen túl is szuperszexi, Hilary Swank nem csupán a Millió dolláros baby-ben hozott Oscar-díjat eredményező szuper formát, Anne Hathaway pedig új szerepéért építi izomzatát. Színésznők, akik az edzőteremben is mindent megtesznek a sikerért.
Halle Berry nem mindennapi cross-fit videót tett közzé Instagramján, akár motivációs kisfilmnek is elmenne. Az 51 éves színésznő rendre megmutatja, hogy kirobbanó formája mögött rendszeres, kemény munka van:
It’s #FitnessFriday and today Peter and I share with you our Tuff Tire Thursday workout and we bring it every Thursday rain or shine! We had a workout planned and it rained and we decided to stick with our plan. I have to say I felt so good that we didn’t let the rain defeat us. WE DID IT ANYWAY! So today I challenge you to do it anyway. No matter what comes up that threatened to derail your fitness plan, tell yourself “I win” and do it ANYWAY! For this workout we pulled out this ginormous tire and got busy. Finding an old used tractor tire is relatively easy. On my IG Stories and Fitness Highlight, you'll find 7 exercises that will give you a full body workout. They will challenge your overall body strength, core and even cardio. Do 10-20 reps of each exercise for 3-5 sets based on your fitness level. I’m also sharing my #keto lunch and snack for today. Enjoy ❤️ #FitnessFridayHB
Hasonlóan keményen edz Hilary Swank is, ez a videó akár a 43 éves színésznőnek 2005-ben második Oscar-díját hozó Millió dolláros baby felkészülési jelenetének is elmenne:
De nem lazsál a Csodanőként férfiakat megszégyenítő Gal Gadot sem:
