Alec Baldwin 60 évesen ötödszörre is apa lett. Hilaria Thomas (most már Baldwin) 34 éves jógaoktató korábban három gyermekkel ajándékozta meg férjét (Baldwin első gyerekének, a nem éppen szemérmességéről híres Irelandnek Kim Basinger az édesanyja), május közepén pedig újabb fiúval bővült a Baldwin-család. Hilaria Baldwin most egy előtte-utána képpel igyekszik motiválni a várandós nőket, hogy sem a 9 hónap alatt, sem utána nem lehetetlen megőrizni eredeti alakjukat. Mindenesetre Alec Baldwin feleségének sikerült.