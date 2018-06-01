Will Smith felmászott az Operaház tetejére Budapesten - videó

Ahogy mi is beszámoltunk róla, Will Smith május végén érkezett Budapestre, hogy itt is kamera elé álljon Ang Lee Gemini Man című sci-fijéhez. A Bors szerint a világsztár nem rendezői utasításra mászott fel az Operaház tetejére, hanem "kedvtelésből", s különös akciójáról képet is posztolt.
A sztárnak úgy tűnik, nemcsak az Operaház impozáns épülete tetszett meg, hanem a kupola szédítő magasságából elé táruló kilátás is, mert a posztja alatti hozzászólásokban barátainak (főleg Ben Simmons kosarasnak) is azt ajánlotta, jöjjenek Budapestre.
A fotómozgatós poszt technikai megoldásait aztán egy másik videóban elemezgette, újabb budapesti helyszíneket népszerűsítve.
Some of y’all were askin about that #3Dphoto we did the other day... this is how my boy @aidan made me POP: . Step 1: Get your subject to stand still while rapidly shooting photos moving the camera *slightly*. Make sure to keep your subject in the center of the frame or else you'll get a few goofy ass pics that don't work. . Step 2: Edit one photo the way you like it and apply that edit to the others. Use something nice like VSCO or Enlight. It's important to look good and feel good so treat yo self to a filter. . Step 3: Edit the photos spaced out in the sequence that you took them. Each photo should last for 3 frames of video. Stretch the sequence out to 5 seconds of video and BOOM - U gettin’ Mad likes! . : @pursuethedelicious