Will Smith felmászott az Operaház tetejére Budapesten - videó

Ahogy mi is beszámoltunk róla, Will Smith május végén érkezett Budapestre, hogy itt is kamera elé álljon Ang Lee Gemini Man című sci-fijéhez. A Bors szerint a világsztár nem rendezői utasításra mászott fel az Operaház tetejére, hanem "kedvtelésből", s különös akciójáról képet is posztolt.