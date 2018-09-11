Dwayne Johnson megmutatta az első fotót a Hobbs és Shaw forgatásáról - fotó

Dwayne Johnson Instagramon mutatta meg az első fotót a Hobbs and Shaw kulisszái mögül.
A fotót a forgatás első napjáról posztolta, Jason Statham és David Leitch rendező láthatóak rajta.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
DAY 1 and the evolution has officially begun. Long awaited Fast & Furious spin-off movie, #HobbsAndShaw is electric. My partner in heavy crime & fun @jasonstatham is lookin’ like $1million bucks and holdin’ it all down. Our visionary & bad ass director @davidmleitch (just directed Deadpool2) at the helm and ready to evolve the franchise in exciting and fresh new ways. And as always, our @sevenbucksprod president @hhgarcia41 capturing the dopest images thru his lens. Keep crushing on that set boys... the man known as “HOBBS” will touch down in London in two weeks. Pancakes, tequila and ass kickin’s on me. #Day1 #TheEvolution #HobbsAndShaw
A film 2019. augusztus 2-án érkezik az amerikai mozikba.