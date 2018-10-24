Le lehet-e győzni a nyolcadik utast kilenc élettel? - fotó

2018.10.24. 16:26

Rory Lucey illusztrált könyvet írt A nyolcadik utas: A halál (Alien) Jonsey nevű macskájáról. 

A cím Jonesy: Nine Lives on the Nostromo, azaz Kilenc élet a Nostromón.

 A könyvről, ami a macska szemén keresztül mutatja be az 1979-es klasszikus történetét, ide kattintva lehet képeket nézni. 

Alien