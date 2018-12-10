Chris Hemsworth új képet mutatott a Men in Black-filmből - fotó

Chris Hemsworth Instagramon mutatta meg magát és Tessa Thompsont talpig feketében, lézerfegyverekkel a kezükben. 

 

Csináltunk néhány új lyukat az ufókon  

- írta a fotó alá. 

 

 A MiB: International munkacímű filmet F. Gary Gray rendezi.     

 

