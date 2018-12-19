Claire Reilly jelenetképeket posztolva világított rá, hogyan öltöztették a Reszkessetek, betörők! díszlettervezői karácsonyi színekbe (vörösbe és zöldbe) Kevin McCallisterék lakását.
Can we talk about the McAllister's house in Home Alone for a second? Like, of COURSE you're going to be a target for Christmas bandits if your house is ENTIRELY Christmas themed! Okay, yes, they have a lot of Christmas decorations up, but that is JUST THE START... pic.twitter.com/9EN0SNyGJ2— Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) 2018. december 4.
Throw up a festive green tapestry in the green corridor on the way to your attic, why not! pic.twitter.com/SuKru6caDw— Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) 2018. december 4.
"Why is there so much Christmas theming, Harry?!" pic.twitter.com/i4xfSUJpKP— Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) 2018. december 4.
But WORST of all is the kitchen. Red pots, green tiles, red teapot, crimson floors, even a green rolling pin. Guys. We all go to the themed sections of IKEA and get ideas, but you're not supposed to do it in real life.— Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) 2018. december 4.
Home Alone: Great movie. Decorator's nightmare.
Fin. pic.twitter.com/mRAk4SkTvu