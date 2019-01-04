Henry Cavill Magyarországon látta az Aquamant, és imádta - fotó

Henry Cavill egy vicces félmeztelen fotóval adta hírül, hogy Magyarországon látta az Aquaman-t, és tetszett neki a Jason Momoa nevével fémjelzett sikerfilm. 

A nagy gratulálgatásra persze magyarázat, hogy Superman megformálója már játszott közös DC-féle szuperhősfilmben Momoával, ez volt Az Igazság Ligája.

Henry CavillJason MomoaAquaman