Henry Cavill Magyarországon látta az Aquamant, és imádta - fotó

Henry Cavill egy vicces félmeztelen fotóval adta hírül, hogy Magyarországon látta az Aquaman-t, és tetszett neki a Jason Momoa nevével fémjelzett sikerfilm.
A nagy gratulálgatásra persze magyarázat, hogy Superman megformálója már játszott közös DC-féle szuperhősfilmben Momoával, ez volt Az Igazság Ligája.
Channeling the man of the hour, the man of big hugs, big laughs and big pints of Guinness, my man Jason Momoa. How'd I do? Seriously though, I just finally got the chance to watch Aquaman here in Hungary. Jason, James and everyone involved in that movie, smashes it out of the (water)park. If you haven't seen it yet, go check it out. Jason, love you bro, you crushed it. @PrideOfGypsies @CreepyPuppet #Aquaman