Kevin Smith a Jay és Néma Bob Reboottal ünnepli meg a szívrohamát - fotó

Kevin Smith elkezdte forgatni az - igen őszintén - Jay és Néma Bob Reboot címen futó rebootot, amiről itt írtunk. Instagramon osztotta meg az első fotót a forgatásról, és leírta, miért fontos számára a projekt.
Egy éve kishíján meghaltam. Azért ma kezdtünk forgatni, hogy megünnepeljem, hogy nem váltam örökre Néma Bobbá 365 napja.
- mondta Smith, aki láthatóan lefogyott a súlyos szívrohama óta.
A fotó tanúsága szerint nem csak Jason Mewes, azaz Jay tér vissza a Jay és Néma Bob visszavág folytatására, hanem Jason Lee is.
One year ago today, I almost died. So today, I’m living it up on with @jaymewes and Jason Lee on Day 1 of my new flick @jayandsilentbob Reboot! Thanks to @saban_films and Universal for the loot to make this epic, @jordanmonsanto and @destrofilms for making it happen, @jenschwalbach and @harleyquinnsmith for humoring my goofy bullshit one more time, and #jasonmewes for standing beside me all these years while I do the hardest thing I can personally ever do, either in film or in real life: simply shut the fuck up. I couldn’t think of a better scene with which to start the shoot than the return to the Mall with Brodie Bruce. The three of us gathered for a couple hours last night to run the lines and realized we first rehearsed together waaaaay back in the mid-90’s. It may be 24 years later and we may have 6 kids between us, but Jay, Lee and me partied like it was 1995, giggling while adding jokes and finding inflections. The Oscars were on in the background during our practice and I couldn’t help but feel relief when the “In Memoriam” montage ended and I wasn’t in it. We picked 2/25 as the Reboot start date *intentionally*, to celebrate the fact that I did not become Silent Bob forever 365 days ago. But after a blissful couple hours of making pretend with my friends on the set of my 14th film, I’m starting to think I *did* die in that operating room after all. Because what could be more Heavenly than this? #KevinSmith #jayandsilentbob #jayandsilentbobreboot #jasonlee #jaymewes #neworleans #brodiebruce #wwambassador #movie
Smith így folytatta:
Annyira jó buli régi barátokkal forgatni a tizennegyedik filmemet, hogy kezdem azt hinni, meghaltam a műtőasztalon, és ez a Mennyország.