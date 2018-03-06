Leszbicsók csattant el az Oscar-gála afterparty-ján - fotók

Forrás: Reuters
1/14
Frances McDormand és Gal Gadot Forrás: Reuters
Forrás: Getty Images/2018 Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian
2/14
Kobe Bryant és Danny Glover Forrás: Getty Images/2018 Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian
Forrás: Getty Images/John Shearer
3/14
Alessandra Ambrosio Forrás: Getty Images/John Shearer
Forrás: imageSPACE/SilverHub/REX/Shutter/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission./Imagespace/Silverhub/Rex/Shutter
4/14
Gal Gadot és Tiffany Haddish Forrás: imageSPACE/SilverHub/REX/Shutter/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission./Imagespace/Silverhub/Rex/Shutter
Forrás: AFP/Getty Images
5/14
Leslie Bibb, Woody Harrelson és Sam Rockwell Forrás: AFP/Getty Images
Forrás: Getty Images/2018 Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian
6/14
Mira Sorvino és Ashley Judd Forrás: Getty Images/2018 Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian
Forrás: AFP/Getty Images
7/14
Guillermo del Toro és a szintén mexikói Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Forrás: AFP/Getty Images
Forrás: Getty Images for EJAF/2018 Michael Kovac/Michael Kovac
8/14
Lionel Richie, Sir Elton John, Miley Cyrus és Ricky Martin Forrás: Getty Images for EJAF/2018 Michael Kovac/Michael Kovac
Forrás: Getty Images for EJAF/2018 Michael Kovac
9/14
Joan Collins és Sir Elton John Forrás: Getty Images for EJAF/2018 Michael Kovac
Forrás: Getty Images/Jesse Grant
10/14
Jamie Foxx Forrás: Getty Images/Jesse Grant
Forrás: Getty Images/Jesse Grant
11/14
Katy Perry Forrás: Getty Images/Jesse Grant
Forrás: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian
12/14
Allison Janney Forrás: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian
Forrás: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian
13/14
Gary Oldman Forrás: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian
Forrás: AFP/Getty Images/Angela Weiss
14/14
Meryl Streep és Steven Spielberg Forrás: AFP/Getty Images/Angela Weiss