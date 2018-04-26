Scarlett Johansson tetoválása vitte a prímet a Bosszúállók premierjén - fotók
1/15
Scarlett Johansson és a tetkója
Forrás: Getty Images
2/15
Scarlett Johansson és a pasija, Colin Jost.
Forrás: Getty Images
3/15
Letitia Wright egy rajongóval.
Forrás: Getty Images
4/15
Robert Downey Jr.
Forrás: Getty Images
5/15
Chris Hemsworth és fivére, Luke.
Forrás: Getty Images
6/15
Gwyneth Paltrow és Zoe Saldana
Forrás: Getty Images
7/15
Tom Hiddleston
Forrás: Getty Images
8/15
Elizabeth Olsen és Josh Brolin
Forrás: Getty Images
9/15
Paul Bettany és felesége, Jennifer Conelly
Forrás: Getty Images
10/15
Tom Holland
Forrás: Getty Images
11/15
Tom Hiddleston és Benedict Cumberbatch
Forrás: Getty Images
12/15
Elizabeth Olsen
Forrás: Getty Images
13/15
Robert Downey Jr. és Chadwick Boseman
Forrás: Getty Images
14/15
Chris Pratt
Forrás: Getty Images
15/15
Mark Ruffalo és Benedict Cumberbatch
Forrás: Getty Images