82 sztár tüntetett Cannes-ban a filmipar diszkriminációja miatt
1/6
Salma Hayek a tüntetésen.
Forrás: getty images
2/6
Nők a vörös szőnyegen a Girls of the Sun vetítése előtt.
Forrás: getty images
3/6
Cate Blanchett arról beszélt, hogy csak kétszer nyert Arany Pálmát női rendező.
Forrás: Getty Images
4/6
Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Agnes Varda a tüntetők között.
Forrás: Europress/Getty Images
5/6
Marion Cotillard is tüntetett.
Forrás: Getty Images
6/6
Nők a vörös szőnyegen a Girls of the Sun vetítése előtt.
Forrás: Getty Images