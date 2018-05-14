82 sztár tüntetett Cannes-ban a filmipar diszkriminációja miatt

Salma Hayek a tüntetésen. Forrás: getty images
Nők a vörös szőnyegen a Girls of the Sun vetítése előtt. Forrás: getty images
Cate Blanchett arról beszélt, hogy csak kétszer nyert Arany Pálmát női rendező. Forrás: Getty Images
Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Agnes Varda a tüntetők között. Forrás: Europress/Getty Images
Marion Cotillard is tüntetett. Forrás: Getty Images
Nők a vörös szőnyegen a Girls of the Sun vetítése előtt. Forrás: Getty Images