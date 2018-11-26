Ilyen volt Bernardo Bertolucci karrierje képekben - fotók
1973-ban, amint épp elnyerte a Raoul Levy-díjat Az utolsó tangó Párizsban-ért
Bertolucci az 1987-es Az utolsó császár forgatásán.
Jean-Louis Trintignant A megalkuvó-ban 1970-ben.
Jelenetkép A megalkuvó-ból.
Az utolsó tangó Párizsban plakátja
Marlon Brando és Maria Schneider Az utolsó tangó Párizsban-ban.
Gerard Depardieu és Bernardo Bertolucci a Huszadik század forgatásán.
Gerard Depardieu, Robert De Niro és Stefania Casini a Huszadik században.
A Hold című 1979-es film egyik jelenete.
Az utolsó császár (1987).
Bertolucci Pekingben Az utolsó császár forgatásán.
Jelenetkép A kis Buddhá-ból 1993-ból.
Bernardo Bertolucci átveszi a Peace Summit díjat a dalai lámától.
Louis Garrel, Eva Green, és Michael Pitt az Álomodozók-ban.
Jelenetkép az Álmodozók-ból.
Jacopo Olmo Antinori az Én és te című filmben 2012-ben.
2013-ban átveszi a csillagát hollywoodi Hírességek sétányán.
