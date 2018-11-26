Ilyen volt Bernardo Bertolucci karrierje képekben - fotók

1973-ban, amint épp elnyerte a Raoul Levy-díjat Az utolsó tangó Párizsban-értForrás: AFP/Stf
Bertolucci az 1987-es Az utolsó császár forgatásán.Forrás: AFP/Collection Christophel/Jerry Thomas / RPC / Hemdale / Yanco films limited
Jean-Louis Trintignant A megalkuvó-ban 1970-ben.Forrás: AFP/Photo12
Jelenetkép A megalkuvó-ból.Forrás: AFP/Photo12/Archives du 7e Art/Mars Film/Marianne Productions
Az utolsó tangó Párizsban plakátjaForrás: AFP/Collection Christophel/© Les Productions Artistes Associes / Produzioni Europee Associati
Marlon Brando és Maria Schneider Az utolsó tangó Párizsban-ban.Forrás: AFP/Collection Christophel/© United Artists
Gerard Depardieu és Bernardo Bertolucci a Huszadik század forgatásán.Forrás: AFP/Photo12
Gerard Depardieu, Robert De Niro és Stefania Casini a Huszadik században.Forrás: AFP/Photo12
A Hold című 1979-es film egyik jelenete.Forrás: OAFP/Photo12
Az utolsó császár (1987).Forrás: AFP/Collection Christophel/© Jerry Thomas / RPC / Hemdale / Yanco films limited
Bertolucci Pekingben Az utolsó császár forgatásán.Forrás: AFP/MP/Portfolio/Leemage
Jelenetkép A kis Buddhá-ból 1993-ból.Forrás: AFP/Photo12
Bernardo Bertolucci átveszi a Peace Summit díjat a dalai lámától.Forrás: AFP/Tiziana Fabi
Louis Garrel, Eva Green, és Michael Pitt az Álomodozók-ban.Forrás: AFP/Photo12
Jelenetkép az Álmodozók-ból.Forrás: AFP/Photo12
Jacopo Olmo Antinori az Én és te című filmben 2012-ben.Forrás: AFP/Photo12/Archives du 7e Art/Fiction Film
2013-ban átveszi a csillagát hollywoodi Hírességek sétányán.Forrás: AFP/Getty Images/Valerie Macon