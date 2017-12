NIO has debuted its first model EV called the ES8. It's an aluminum-bodied, seven-seat electric SUV destined for full-scale production. Producing 644 hp and has a 70 kilowatt-battery powered by two motors. The startup says the ES8 can hit 62 mph in 4.4 seconds, but does it have what it takes to go up against the Tesla Model X? #nio #es8 #ev #motortrend

A post shared by Motor Trend Magazine (@motortrend) on Dec 18, 2017 at 2:31pm PST