Királyi dinasztiák gyémántja kerül kalapács alá

Mystery revealed: The Farnese Blue, a 6.16-carat diamond kept secretly in a royal casket by European royalty for over 300 years. First given to Elisabeth Farnese, Queen of Spain, in 1715, it will appear at auction for the first time in Geneva on 15 May https://t.co/P1aQKR9cXZpic.twitter.com/ARpCgusqb3