Inspired by the recent addition of @virgilabloh to @LouisVuitton, a synthesis of the old and new with these "Off-Louis" Air Jordan 1s reconstructed with timeless @LouisVuitton Monogrammed leather. Activation 3 with @relevantcustoms and from the brain of friend and mentor @richierange. More information on these shoes coming tomorrow.

A post shared by Pronounced: "Seize" (@ceezemc) on Apr 10, 2018 at 3:30pm PDT