Teljesen megváltozik a McDonald's legkedveltebb desszertje

⁦@McDonalds⁩ I don’t even know what to say!!! Where’s the green box? Where’s the apple PIE?!! The Franken-Strudel you have offered 2 nite is yet another example of big business sticking it to the common man!! You know what I’m talking about ⁦@Mazzios⁩!! #lowbudgetpic.twitter.com/kON8sQMGOT