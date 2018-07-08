Újabb baleset a thai gyerekek mentése közben

Balesetet szenvedett az egyik mentőalakulatot szállító kocsi Thaiföldön, a barlangba szorult gyerekek mentése közben. A kocsi szakadékba zuhant, egy ember súlyosan megsérült - írja a Fox News.
A mentőalakulat 10 embere éppen alternatív menekítési útvonalakat keresett.
Some bad news from the #ThamLuang rescue site. A vehicle carrying rescue workers has crashed, badly injuring one person. In addition it has just started to rain heavily. Which is very bad news for the trapped boys #Thailandpic.twitter.com/koayH0fdzZ— Richard Barrow in Thailand (@RichardBarrow) 2018. július 7.