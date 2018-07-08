Újabb baleset a thai gyerekek mentése közben

2018.07.08. 13:58

Balesetet szenvedett az egyik mentőalakulatot szállító kocsi Thaiföldön, a barlangba szorult gyerekek mentése közben. A kocsi szakadékba zuhant, egy ember súlyosan megsérült - írja a Fox News.

A mentőalakulat 10 embere éppen alternatív menekítési útvonalakat keresett.

Thaiföld