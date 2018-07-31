Egyedi koporsók Ghánában
1/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
2/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
3/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
4/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
5/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
6/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
7/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
8/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
9/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
10/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
11/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
12/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
13/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
14/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson
15/15
Forrás: MTI/EPA/Christian Thompson