Joe Jackson halála előtt néhány nappal is a Jackson család botrányától volt hangos az internet, most azonban újabb ürügyet találtak a veszekedésre. Paris Jackson és Janet Jackson azon kaptak össze, hogy ki fizesse Joe temetését.

Családi botrány alakult ki Joe Jackson halála után: lánya és unokája a temetésen veszekednek. Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson lánya és Janet Jackson azon vesztek össze, hogy melyikőjük fizesse a szertartást. Joe Jackson 89 évesen halt meg hasnyálmirigyrákban. Korábban megírtuk, hogy már halála előtt is alakult a botrány a Jackson családban, mert Joe Jackson nem akarta, hogy családja meglátogassa a kórházban. Paris Jackson és Janet Jackson között egyébként is feszült volt a viszony, így semmi meglepő nincs abban, hogy a temetésen is összevesztek.

Egy bennfentes szerint Janet azt mondta, hogy „az egész család számára megalázó lenne”, ha Michael Jackson lánya állná az egész számlát, ezért akarja inkább ő kifizetni a temetést - írta a Daily Mail. A 20 éves Paris Jackson azonban azt mondta, hogy neki volt egyedül őszinte a kapcsolata a nagyapjával, ezért neki kell a búcsúztatóról is gondoskodnia.

Az 52 éves Janetnek mindigis rossz volt a kapcsolata Joe Jacksonnal.