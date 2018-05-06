Friss fényképek Katalin és Vilmos harmadik gyerekéről

2018.05.06. 09:29

Újabb fotót tett közé Vilmos herceg és Katalin hercegné harmadik gyermekükről hivatalos rezidenciájuk, a Kensington Palota Twitter-oldalán.

A kis Lajos herceg április 23-án látta meg a napvilágot, a hercegi pár akkor ugyan megmutatta a csöppséget a világnak, a hivatalos képekre azonban eddig még várni kellett.

A most közzétett két fotó közül az első még április 26-án készült Lajos hercegről.

A második képen a legifjabb herceg már nem egyedül, hanem nővérével, Sarolta hercegnővel szerepel, aki éppen egy puszit ad öccsének. 

Mindkét képet Katalin hercegné készítette.

Lajos hercegfotó