Friss fényképek Katalin és Vilmos harmadik gyerekéről

Újabb fotót tett közé Vilmos herceg és Katalin hercegné harmadik gyermekükről hivatalos rezidenciájuk, a Kensington Palota Twitter-oldalán.
A kis Lajos herceg április 23-án látta meg a napvilágot, a hercegi pár akkor ugyan megmutatta a csöppséget a világnak, a hivatalos képekre azonban eddig még várni kellett.
A most közzétett két fotó közül az első még április 26-án készült Lajos hercegről.
This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 2018. május 5.
The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN
A második képen a legifjabb herceg már nem egyedül, hanem nővérével, Sarolta hercegnővel szerepel, aki éppen egy puszit ad öccsének.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.&mdash; Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 2018. május 5.
This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp
Mindkét képet Katalin hercegné készítette.