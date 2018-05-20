Így veri agyba-főbe egymást egy migránscsalád a párizsi HÉV-en - videó!

2018.05.20. 09:26

A budapesti HÉV-nek megfelelő párizsi RER-en egy négytagú migránscsalád verekedik. Különösen az feltűnő, hogy milyen kegyetlenül üti a férfi a feleségét. A hasonló jelenetek a párizsi utcákon gyakoriak, de fényes nappal, egy tömegközlekedési eszközön, ahol sok ember utazik, elég ritka. És megdöbbentő.

Franciaországmigránsválság