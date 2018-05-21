Megjelentek az első hivatalos fotók a hercegi párról

2018.05.21. 17:17

Sussex hercege és hercegnéje három hivatalos fotót adott ki az esküvőjükről. Ezeket a Kensington-palota Twitter-oldalán is közölték.

A fotók a hintós felvonulás után a Windsor kastélyban készültek.

Harry herceg és felesége, Meghan ezekkel a fotókkal köszönték meg a vendégeknek, hogy részt vettek az esküvőjükön. Azt írták, szerencsésnek érzik magukat, hogy megoszthatták ezt a napot azokkal, akik Windsorban összegyűltek, és azokkal is, akik a tévén keresztül nézték őket az Egyesült Királyságban, és a világ minden táján.

Sussex hercege és hercegnéje a koszorúslányokkal és apródfiúkkal a Windsor kastély Zöld dísztermében.

Harry hercegMeghan MarkleNagy-Britanniaesküvő