Megjelentek az első hivatalos fotók a hercegi párról

Sussex hercege és hercegnéje három hivatalos fotót adott ki az esküvőjükről. Ezeket a Kensington-palota Twitter-oldalán is közölték.
A fotók a hintós felvonulás után a Windsor kastélyban készültek.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 2018. május 21.
These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D
Harry herceg és felesége, Meghan ezekkel a fotókkal köszönték meg a vendégeknek, hogy részt vettek az esküvőjükön. Azt írták, szerencsésnek érzik magukat, hogy megoszthatták ezt a napot azokkal, akik Windsorban összegyűltek, és azokkal is, akik a tévén keresztül nézték őket az Egyesült Királyságban, és a világ minden táján.
The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 2018. május 21.
They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF
Sussex hercege és hercegnéje a koszorúslányokkal és apródfiúkkal a Windsor kastély Zöld dísztermében.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 2018. május 21.