Kisiklott egy hullámvasút kocsija, sok a sérült

Daytona Beach egyik vidámparkjában súlyos baleset történt: a hullámvasút egyik kocsija kisodródott, hat embert kórházba kellett szállítani – írja a Mirror.
A baleset a floridai Dayton Beachen történt, ahol meghibásodott a hullámvasút, ezért az egyik kocsi kisiklott.
The Daytona Beach Boardwalk rollercoaster is called the Sand Blaster. Opened in August 2013.— Jeff Wilen (@JAWBreakerDBNJ) 2018. június 15.
It is 85 feet high. Incident took place at about 30 feet.
The whole story here, including a 13-year old regular who said, "I'm not riding on that thing again."https://t.co/VzO4ogewUYpic.twitter.com/acDwnZUgUm
Több utas így a levegőben lógott, ketten pedig le is zuhantak, körülbelül 10 méteres magasságból.
In all, nine people were rescued from #DaytonaBeach rollercoaster. Six of them had to be hospitalized. Two fell about 15-20 feet to the ground from a dangling car. All patients were alert when they were taken to the hospital, city official says pic.twitter.com/EBp87K0TTc— Tony Holt (@TonyCrimeWriter) 2018. június 15.
Hat ember kórházba szállítottak, de állapotukról nem adtak ki információt.
Breaking News: Rollercoaster in Daytona malfunctions injuring multiple people. pic.twitter.com/AGmOkHoUbk— Behind Daytona (@behinddaytona) 2018. június 15.
A tűzoltók segítettek lejutni a fent maradt utasoknak. Egyelőre nem tisztázott, mi okozta a balesetet.