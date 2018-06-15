Kisiklott egy hullámvasút kocsija, sok a sérült

2018.06.15. 13:16

Daytona Beach egyik vidámparkjában súlyos baleset történt: a hullámvasút egyik kocsija kisodródott, hat embert kórházba kellett szállítani – írja a Mirror.

A baleset a floridai Dayton Beachen történt, ahol meghibásodott a hullámvasút, ezért az egyik kocsi kisiklott.

Több utas így a levegőben lógott, ketten pedig le is zuhantak, körülbelül 10 méteres magasságból.

Hat ember kórházba szállítottak, de állapotukról nem adtak ki információt.

A tűzoltók segítettek lejutni a fent maradt utasoknak. Egyelőre nem tisztázott, mi okozta a balesetet.

