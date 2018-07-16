Soros fiának annyit jelent a franciák vb-győzelme, hogy migránsok nyertek

2018.07.16. 15:19

A bevándorláspárti milliárdos spekuláns legkisebb fia, Alexander Soros sajátos módon ünnepli a francia válogatott győzelmét az oroszországi labdarúgó-világbajnokságon.

A Soros-birodalom trónörököse megosztotta Khaled Beydoun, iszlám vallású afroamerikai író egyik Twitter-posztját, amiben az áll, hogy két muszlim bevándorló, Zidane és Pogba segítették Franciaországot a világbajnoki címhez 1998-ban és 2018-ban is.

Alex Soros erre azt írta: Létezik egy másik Európa.

Tehát másképp: az ő és apja elképzeléseiben van egy olyan Európa, amely muszlim migránsokból áll.

Khaled Beydoun amúgy az Amerikai iszlamofóbia című könyv szerzője.

Ő egy másik posztjában arról ír, hogy a francia csapat 80%-a afrikai származású, fele pedig iszlám vallású.A kis Soros ehhez azt fűzte hozzá, hogy: Milyen igaz! 

