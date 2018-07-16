Soros fiának annyit jelent a franciák vb-győzelme, hogy migránsok nyertek

A bevándorláspárti milliárdos spekuláns legkisebb fia, Alexander Soros sajátos módon ünnepli a francia válogatott győzelmét az oroszországi labdarúgó-világbajnokságon.
A Soros-birodalom trónörököse megosztotta Khaled Beydoun, iszlám vallású afroamerikai író egyik Twitter-posztját, amiben az áll, hogy két muszlim bevándorló, Zidane és Pogba segítették Franciaországot a világbajnoki címhez 1998-ban és 2018-ban is.
Alex Soros erre azt írta: Létezik egy másik Európa.
Zidane and Pogba - two Muslims that led France to their two #WorldCup titles. In 1998 and 2018.— Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) 2018. július 15.
Their faces illuminated on the Arc de Triomphe, a symbol of the nation.
Islam CAN coexist with French identity.
Don't just celebrate Muslims when they deliver #WorldCupFinal glory. pic.twitter.com/DFAfEPbvw6
Tehát másképp: az ő és apja elképzeléseiben van egy olyan Európa, amely muszlim migránsokból áll.
Khaled Beydoun amúgy az Amerikai iszlamofóbia című könyv szerzője.
Ő egy másik posztjában arról ír, hogy a francia csapat 80%-a afrikai származású, fele pedig iszlám vallású.A kis Soros ehhez azt fűzte hozzá, hogy: Milyen igaz!
Dear France,— Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) 2018. július 15.
Congratulations on winning the #WorldCup.
80% of your team is African, cut out the racism and xenophobia.
50% of your team are Muslims, cut out the Islamophobia.
Africans and Muslims delivered you a second World Cup, now deliver them justice.