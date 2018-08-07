A jégeső olyan hirtelen csapott le az állatkertre, hogy az embereknek fedezéket keresni is alig maradt idejük. 14 ember megsérült, és két madár pedig elpusztult – írja az ABC News.
Golflabdaméretű jégdarabokkal csapott le az eső a Cheyenne-hegyi Állatkertre Colorado államban. Ekkor körülbelül 3400 vendég volt az állatkertben, akik kétségbeesve próbáltak menedéket keresni a vihar elől, amely több mint 400 autót is megrongált.
Motswari, a fokföldi keselyű és Daisy, a pézsmaréce nem élték túl a vihart.
These weren’t rare today! Crazy storm. The aftermath was even crazier! Broken windows at the zoo everywhere. Rumors of injuries and even dead animals! . Our car is no more. The Moonroof was busted then the additional storms following the original storm just keeps flooding our car. There’s glass everywhere and our car is not the worst! Firefighters, police officers and the Red Cross were so patient and kind. Everyone did what was told. Please pray for those stranded and cold at the high school. We are blessed. Many thanks to all of our friends who offered to help, Jojo for trying to get us and then finally getting out of the high school where we had been evacuated to. Anna and Hunter, we love you guys and will forever be grateful for our friendship! ❤️❤️ #hailstorm2018 #redcross #evacuation #nojoke
Az állatkert Twitteren jelentette be, hogy kedden a romok eltakarítása miatt zárva tartanak:
Following the hail storm, the Zoo will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, August 7. We will reassess at that time before making any additional decisions regarding when we will re-open.— CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) 2018. augusztus 7.