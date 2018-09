Germany, BIK A+B poll for SVR:



Immigrant background¹



CDU/CSU-EPP: 43% (+15)

SPD-S&D: 25% (-15)

LINKE-LEFT: 10% (-1)



+/- vs. 2016



Field work: 19/07/17 – 31/01/18

Sample size: 6,578



¹Born without German citizenship or one parent born without German citizenship pic.twitter.com/CKbNRpR3Q2