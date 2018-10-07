Húszan meghaltak egy autóbalesetben New York államban

2018.10.07. 19:50

Egy esküvői limuzin belerohant egy kávézó előtt parkoló autóba.

A baleset az állam középső vidékén, Schoharie településen történt.

A lejtős úton egy esküvőre meghívott vendégeket szállító limuzin belerohant egy kávézó épülete előtti autóba. A limuzinban 18 ember utazott, ők és a kávézó előtt álló két ember meghaltak.

A baleset szombaton éjjel történt, az amerikai média vasárnap tudósított róla. A The Times Union című helyi lap szerint a limuzin a lejtős úton, a kanyarban felgyorsított, így csapódott az álló autóba.

New Yorklimuzinbaleset