Egy esküvői limuzin belerohant egy kávézó előtt parkoló autóba.
A baleset az állam középső vidékén, Schoharie településen történt.
A lejtős úton egy esküvőre meghívott vendégeket szállító limuzin belerohant egy kávézó épülete előtti autóba. A limuzinban 18 ember utazott, ők és a kávézó előtt álló két ember meghaltak.
A baleset szombaton éjjel történt, az amerikai média vasárnap tudósított róla. A The Times Union című helyi lap szerint a limuzin a lejtős úton, a kanyarban felgyorsított, így csapódott az álló autóba.
