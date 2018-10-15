Chipsszel csalták haza a miniló méretű disznót - videó

A Doritos az Egyesült Államokban egy igen népszerű rágcsálnivaló, amit láthatóan a sertések is szeretnek.
Kalandos napja volt az amerikai San Bernardino-i rendőröknek, akiket a minap egy szökött disznóhoz riasztottak - írta a Fox News.
Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls... Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag . They made a trail and he followed. “We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce. Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all ♀️ ♂️
A hatalmas állatról - amit egy népszerű amerikai chipsszel sikerült hazacsalogatniuk - azt írták, legalább akkora volt, mint egy miniló.
A disznót végül sikerült hazacsalniuk, a gazdájával pedig megígértették, hogy megcsináltatja a kaput.