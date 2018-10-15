Chipsszel csalták haza a miniló méretű disznót - videó

2018.10.15. 11:04

A Doritos az Egyesült Államokban egy igen népszerű rágcsálnivaló, amit láthatóan a sertések is szeretnek.

Kalandos napja volt az amerikai San Bernardino-i rendőröknek, akiket a minap egy szökött disznóhoz riasztottak - írta a Fox News.

A hatalmas állatról - amit egy népszerű amerikai chipsszel sikerült hazacsalogatniuk - azt írták, legalább akkora volt, mint egy miniló.

A disznót végül sikerült hazacsalniuk, a gazdájával pedig megígértették, hogy megcsináltatja a kaput.

Egyesült Államokdisznó