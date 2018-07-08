Drámai képek a thai gyerekek kimentéséről
1/16
Forrás: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha
2/16
Forrás: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha
3/16
Forrás: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha
4/16
Forrás: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha
5/16
Forrás: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha
6/16
Forrás: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha
7/16
Forrás: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha
8/16
Forrás: AFP/Handout
9/16
Forrás: AFP/Handout
10/16
Forrás: AFP/Handout
11/16
Forrás: AFP/Handout
12/16
Forrás: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha
13/16
Forrás: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha
14/16
Forrás: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha
15/16
Forrás: AFP/Krit Phromsakla Na Sakolnakorn
16/16
Forrás: AFP/Ye Aung Thu