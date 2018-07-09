Ezek a legfrissebb képek a thaiföldi mentőakcióról - 2. nap
1/18
Forrás: AFP/Ye Aung Thu
2/18
Forrás: AFP/Ye Aung Thu
3/18
Forrás: AFP/Ye Aung Thu
4/18
Forrás: AFP/Ye Aung Thu
5/18
Forrás: AFP/Ye Aung Thu
6/18
Forrás: AFP/Ye Aung Thu
7/18
Forrás: AFP/Ye Aung Thu
8/18
Forrás: AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy
9/18
Forrás: AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy
10/18
Forrás: AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy
11/18
Forrás: AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy
12/18
Forrás: AFP/Ye Aung Thu
13/18
Forrás: AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy
14/18
Forrás: AFP/Ye Aung Thu
15/18
Forrás: AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy
16/18
Forrás: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha
17/18
Forrás: AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy
18/18
Forrás: AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy