Lázadás Párizsban, döbbenetes képeken a Macron-ellenes tüntetés

A protestor runs on the Champs Elysees as tear gas fills, in Paris on November 24, 2018 during a national rally initiated by the Yellow vests (gilets jaunes in french) to protest against rising oil prices and living costs. - Security forces in Paris fired tear gas and water cannon on November 24 to disperse protesters who tried to break through a police cordon on the Champs-Elysees. Several thousand demonstrators, wearing high-visibility yellow jackets, had gathered on the avenue as part of protests which began on November 17, 2018. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP) Forrás: AFP/Lucas Barioulet