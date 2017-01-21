A fitneszmodell büszke rá, hogy nem tökéletes a teste

2017.01.21. szombatÁgnes
A fitneszblogger, Anna Victoria megelégelte, hogy a nők úgy érzik, nem lehetnek tökéletesek, ha nem úgy néznek ki, mint az irigyelt modellek. Megmutatta, hogy ő maga sem úgy néz ki, mint a közösségi oldalára feltöltött fotókon.
A 28 éves modell és fitneszblogger 1,2 millió Instagram-követője lepődhetett meg azon a képen, amit a napokban posztolt a közösségi oldalon: a megosztott kép egyik oldalán tökéletes alakkal, versenyformában pózol, míg a másik oldalon ugyanabban a ruhában megmutatja, hogy milyen, ha nem törődik a beállításokkal, illetve azzal, hogy legmegfelelőbb pózban álljon az objektív elé.
Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don't change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn't see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I'm getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren't going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal "flaws"? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it's happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it If you're following my page, you're a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement - thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
"Az egyik kép azt mutatja, hogy milyen vagyok 1%-ban, a másik pedig azt, hogy milyen vagyok 99%-ban, és mindkét képet egyformán szeretem - írta a fotó melletti kísérőszövegben.
Majd elmondja, hogy miért tette közzé a fotót. Hallott egy beszélgetést, amiben egy nő azt mondta, hogy nem hajlandó testi tökéletlenségnek tekinteni azokat a változásokat, amiket mások annak állítanának be.
Ahogy öregszem úgy lesz rajtam is egyre több a narancsbőr, az úszógumi, a megereszkedett bőr, amitől már nem is fogok tudni megszabadulni, úgyhogy inkább üdvözlöm őket. De ez a test erős, mérföldeket tud képes futni, felemel, kitol, kinyom súlyokat, és nem csak annak örülök, ahogy kinéz, hanem annak is, ahogy érzem benne magam."
A lényeg, hogy hibátlanul működjön:
FBG video requests from you girls Pt 2! ☺ Rolling V-Sit: start with your knees bent and your arms next to your ears but *not* behind them pulling on your neck so you don't strain it, they shouldn't even be touching your neck. Start with your elbows tucked into your body and as you roll up, open your elbows and extend your legs out with knees straight. Hold this position for a brief second then slowly roll back to the starting position. If you notice, the third rep I hold the position a second longer because I didn't have my balance yet. Stabilize yourself to make sure you have control of your body and core before you return to the ground. Knee Tuck Jumps: Admittedly I'm not the best at these, they're not easy so if you're not great at them either, that's ok! Practice makes perfect and you can work your way up to the full movement. To perform, squat down then immediately jump up as high as you can, pulling your knees as high as you can into your chest and land back in a squat. This move is not recommended if you have knee or back trouble. For modifications, stand and fold your arms in front of you or simply put each hand out in front of you and bring each knee up one at a time, as fast as you can. One Arm Dumbbell Row (on a bench): put your left knee on the bench and your right foot a bit behind you and to the side for stabilization. Your knee should be slightly bent so you don't lock your knee out. Bring the dumbbell up to your torso and drop it straight back down, keeping your chest up throughout. At the peak of the movement, squeeze your back muscles together. This is actually one of my favorite ab workouts too - squeeze your core during this move for an insanely good ab workout. One Arm Dumbbell Row (leaning, no bench): A bench or a chair is preferred but if you don't have either, you can do these with staggered feet and leaning slightly forward. These will work your ability to balance as well which is a plus don't forget to squeeze your back muscles at the peak! #fitbodyguide #checkoutthatscreencap www.annavictoria.com/guides
A Huffington Post cikke felhívja rá a figyelmet, hogy a testkultusznak túlzottan nagy teret engedő Egyesült Államokban rengetegen küzdenek testképzavarral, részben éppen a médián keresztül eléjük táruló hamis képeknek köszönhetően, melyek tévképzeteket gerjesztenek a fiatalokban. Ebből adódóan a témával foglalkozó nemzeti szervezet felmérései szerint az USA-ban 10 millió férfi és 20 millió nő küzd evés zavarokkal, mert úgy érzik, hogy nem lehet eléggé tökéletes a testük.