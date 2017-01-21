A fitneszmodell büszke rá, hogy nem tökéletes a teste

A fitneszblogger, Anna Victoria megelégelte, hogy a nők úgy érzik, nem lehetnek tökéletesek, ha nem úgy néznek ki, mint az irigyelt modellek. Megmutatta, hogy ő maga sem úgy néz ki, mint a közösségi oldalára feltöltött fotókon.

A 28 éves modell és fitneszblogger 1,2 millió Instagram-követője lepődhetett meg azon a képen, amit a napokban posztolt a közösségi oldalon: a megosztott kép egyik oldalán tökéletes alakkal, versenyformában pózol, míg a másik oldalon ugyanabban a ruhában megmutatja, hogy milyen, ha nem törődik a beállításokkal, illetve azzal, hogy legmegfelelőbb pózban álljon az objektív elé.

"Az egyik kép azt mutatja, hogy milyen vagyok 1%-ban, a másik pedig azt, hogy milyen vagyok 99%-ban, és mindkét képet egyformán szeretem - írta a fotó melletti kísérőszövegben.

Majd elmondja, hogy miért tette közzé a fotót. Hallott egy beszélgetést, amiben egy nő azt mondta, hogy nem hajlandó testi tökéletlenségnek tekinteni azokat a változásokat, amiket mások annak állítanának be.

Ahogy öregszem úgy lesz rajtam is egyre több a narancsbőr, az úszógumi, a megereszkedett bőr, amitől már nem is fogok tudni megszabadulni, úgyhogy inkább üdvözlöm őket. De ez a test erős, mérföldeket tud képes futni, felemel, kitol, kinyom súlyokat, és nem csak annak örülök, ahogy kinéz, hanem annak is, ahogy érzem benne magam."

A lényeg, hogy hibátlanul működjön:

A Huffington Post cikke felhívja rá a figyelmet, hogy a testkultusznak túlzottan nagy teret engedő Egyesült Államokban rengetegen küzdenek testképzavarral, részben éppen a médián keresztül eléjük táruló hamis képeknek köszönhetően, melyek tévképzeteket gerjesztenek a fiatalokban. Ebből adódóan a témával foglalkozó nemzeti szervezet felmérései szerint az USA-ban 10 millió férfi és 20 millió nő küzd evés zavarokkal, mert úgy érzik, hogy nem lehet eléggé tökéletes a testük.