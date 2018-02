Nyerhető meccset buktak az FTC női kézilabdázói Metzben

HALF-TIME: Two tight matches taking place at the moment in #ehfcl Main Round Group 2.@MetzHandball went on a late 4-goal run to lead FTC at the break, while @sgbbm have work to do at home against @HCVardar.

2nd half in both matches coming up on https://t.co/IxekV9aMF3pic.twitter.com/MSrDfNyv4B