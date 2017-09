Súlyos sérülése után újra lécen a svájci klasszis

How to start the week well… I’m back on the snow I’m fine, my knee smiles and everything is moving along nicely. Next week my team and I will be traveling to Valle Nevado in Chile in order to start accumulating kilometers on the snow. We will be back home by the end of September. In agreement with Dr. Siegrist, my therapists and my coaches we planned the training on the snow for the next months. The goal is to return efficient during the races, respecting the recovery time of the knee. For this reason, my comeback will be in North America and not in Sölden, but the season will anyway be long enough #monday #mondaymotivation #happiness #stepbystep #wewillbeback #lookingforsunshine

