Brutális mezőnnyel ünnepel a sakk apró fővárosa

Let's end the year with the bio of the current World Champion - does he really need an introduction? Magnus Carlsen will play his 14th Tata Steel Chess Tournament in 2018. It proves the special bond between the World Champion and his favourite tournament, where he started his impressive career in 2004, winning with the fantastic score of 10,5 – 13 at the age of 13 in the former Grandmastergroup C of our tournament. Since then, Magnus has won both the B- and A-Group. He even won the main tournament 5 times, as did Viswananthan Anand, Magnus’ predecessor as World Champion. Carlsen is still the clear nr. 1 in the world rankings, but his direct rivals are getting closer. No need to say that we are very proud that the World Champion keeps on coming back to Wijk aan Zee! It will be interesting to see whether he will be absolute record holder in Tata Steel victories. As every year he is the clear favourite for first place. Personal page: magnuscarlsen.com Country: Norway #magnuscarlsen #TSCT18 #chess #grandmaster #bio #carlsen #worldchampion #TSCT #wijkaanzee #norway #nr1

