Mutatunk két nagy bukást az óriás-műlesiklásról

A férfi óriás-műlesiklásban is voltak bukások, ebből mutatunk kettőt.
Az olasz Aliprandini így szállt el:
De Aliprandini, che peccato!— Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) 2018. február 18.
L'azzurro rischia tanto e va a finire nelle reti... Anche Hirscher si spaventa. Fortunatamente poi si riprende...#PyeongChang2018 #ItaliaTeam #HomeOfTheOlympics pic.twitter.com/Ynt8nl6alZ
Nagyobb méreg, ha valaki a célvonal előtt szagol havat. Az osztrák Feller így járt.
Oei, vlak voor de finish gaat het mis voor Manuel Feller. #Olympics #PyeonghChang2018 #OS2018 pic.twitter.com/a2ANPqwJ1w— Eurosport Nederland (@Eurosport_NL) 2018. február 18.