Mutatunk két nagy bukást az óriás-műlesiklásról

2018.02.18. 07:27

A férfi óriás-műlesiklásban is voltak bukások, ebből mutatunk kettőt.

Az olasz Aliprandini így szállt el:

Nagyobb méreg, ha valaki a célvonal előtt szagol havat. Az osztrák Feller így járt.