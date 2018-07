Nadal egy igazi klasszikus után készülhet a Djokovic elleni elődöntőre

An incredible moment at the end of a phenomenal battle.



Rafael #Nadal shook off the ghosts of past #Wimbledon campaigns with a 7-5 6-7(7) 4-6 6-4 6-4 defeat of Juan Martin #delPotro. Insane quality of tennis in the fifth.



Into the #Wimbledon SFs for the 1st time since 2011. pic.twitter.com/nGb3BtzVNI