Hosszú Katinka győzelemmel zárta a világkupa-sorozatot

The final ranking, with the best performing three athletes in both our categories.



* @ranomikromo won the tie with Yuliya Efimova for the third place

Tiebreaker #1, "best cluster scoring" ➡️ Tie

Tiebreaker #2, "best performance": Kromowidjojo 984 pts vs Efimova 976 pts pic.twitter.com/6jlMm5Lwip