A legmélyebb gödörből kapaszkodna vissza Liu Shaolin Sándor egykori párja

Words can’t describe how thankful I am for everything you’ve done for me. Through all the arguments and success together, I’ll never forget the journey we had together. Id never have stood on top of that world championship podium if it wasn’t for you, I just wish we could have achieved the ultimate goal. It’s going to be boring not being able to rip you everyday! thank you

A post shared by E l i s e C h r i s t i e (@elisechristielikescake) on Sep 4, 2018 at 4:35am PDT