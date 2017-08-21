Álomcsapatba került Szalai Ádám

Bár Szalai Ádám nem szerzett gólt a Bundesliga 1. fodulójában, mégis bekerült a forduló álomcsapatába.
Szalai Ádám a Hoffenheim-Weder Bremen találkozón 31 cselt mutatott be, de ennél is fontosabb, hogy ő készítette elő csapata első gólját.
Bundesliga Team of the Week: Matchday 1 - bundesliga.com
Table-topping Borussia Dortmund - with Marc Bartra, Christian Pulisic and Sokratis - were the best represented team in the Bundesliga Team of the Week on Matchday 1. It might have been only a second Bundesliga appearance in 12 years for Philipp Tschauner, but it was well worth the wait.
Az első forduló válogatottja:
Kapus: Philipp Tschauner (Hannover)
Védők: Szokratisz Papasztatopulosz (Borussia Dortmund), Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund), Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bastian Oczipka (Schalke 04)
Középpályások: Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Walace (Hamburg), Caiuby (Augsburg)
Csatár: Szalai Ádám (Hoffenheim)
Szalai Ádám természetesen benne van a magyar labdarúgó-válogatott keretében is, amely a hónap utolsó napján a lettek ellen, majd szeptember 3-án Portugália ellen játszik vb-selejtezőt.