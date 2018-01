Magyar sikeredzője nevét viseli a bolognai stadion egyik tribünje

The Curva San Luca is now officially named in memory of Arpad Weisz following a ceremony this morning. The Hungarian Coach won two league titles at Bologna and the Paris Expo Trophy before being murdered at Auschwitz in 1944.

