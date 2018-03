Mourinho tényleg meghibbant, a Manchester nyom nélkül távozik a BL-ből

Pep Guardiola: “If we win, it’s because of the players. If we lose, I am 100% responsible for this.”



Mourinho after a loss:

❌ Ball boys

❌ Medical team

❌ Players injured

❌ Haven’t spent enough

❌ Referees

❌ Players against him

❌ Excessive celebration pic.twitter.com/lOiUVzSDAl