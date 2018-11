Újabb kínos Bayern-botlás, inog a kispad Niko Kovac alatt

5 - @ReissNelson9 is the third youngest player ever to score 5 goals in the #Bundesliga (18y, 10m, 25d); only @Podolski10 (18y, 10m, 14d) and Olaf #Thon (18y, 10m, 15d) were younger. Diamond. #B04TSG@achtzehn99_enpic.twitter.com/r0IE2Lu0l2