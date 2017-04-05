A szexfüggőségi terápián is átesett Tiger Woods most egy Playboy-modellt fűz – legalábbis a The Sun szerint. A világ egykori legjobb golfozója – aki két éve májusban szakított az olimpiai bajnok sízővel, Lindsey Vonn-nal – nagykanállal falja az életet. Új "barátnője" Laci Kay Somers énekesnő, modell, színésznő, személyi edző, Instagram-sztár pozícióhalmozó. De beszéljenek helyette a képek és a videók: