Világbajnok ringlányok a nagy meccsen

2017.08.26. 10:08

Szinte mindenki és szinte mindent tud már a Floyd Mayweather - Conor McGregor bokszmeccsről. Arról azonban még nem volt szó, hogy a Las Vegasban, magyar idő szerint vasárnap hajnalban kezdődő küzdelem meneteinek sorszámát jelző táblákat kik mutatják majd fel a közönségnek. 

Pedig a ringlányok igazán fontos szereplői egy-egy ilyen gálának, már ha nem is feltétlenül a sportteljesítményük miatt. Íme a vasárnap hajnali meccs női közreműködői. 

TAWNY JORDAN

Who says you can&#39;t be in a bikini all day...

TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) által megosztott bejegyzés,

#IBIZA by: @easphoto

TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) által megosztott bejegyzés,

KYRA KELI

Hau&#39;oli Monday

Kyra Keli (@kyrakeli) által megosztott bejegyzés,

 JESSICA HARBOUR

All the feels ✨ @5twenty1

Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) által megosztott bejegyzés,

So excited to ring card the Rematch tonight on HBO Pay-Per-View!!! Don&#39;t miss the excitement

Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) által megosztott bejegyzés,

SAMANTHA KUMIKO

I&#39;m trying to not look directly into the #eclipse . @jpaullphoto

Samantha Kumiko (@samanthakumiko) által megosztott bejegyzés,