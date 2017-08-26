Világbajnok ringlányok a nagy meccsen

Szinte mindenki és szinte mindent tud már a Floyd Mayweather - Conor McGregor bokszmeccsről. Arról azonban még nem volt szó, hogy a Las Vegasban, magyar idő szerint vasárnap hajnalban kezdődő küzdelem meneteinek sorszámát jelző táblákat kik mutatják majd fel a közönségnek.
Pedig a ringlányok igazán fontos szereplői egy-egy ilyen gálának, már ha nem is feltétlenül a sportteljesítményük miatt. Íme a vasárnap hajnali meccs női közreműködői.
TAWNY JORDAN
KYRA KELI
JESSICA HARBOUR
SAMANTHA KUMIKO
