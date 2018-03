Rettenetes sorozatot épít a Memphis, Westbrook újabb tripla-duplája

A strong line from @DwightHoward and he's your #FantasyPlayeroftheNight! He goes for 30 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL & 4 BLK for 59.9 #NBAFantasy points!



Fun fact: Dwight is the 18th-ranked fantasy player this year! pic.twitter.com/f1AX9thCoN