A belgák favorithoz illően bedarálták a vb-újoncot

Fewest passes completed (attempts) in the first half of #BEL vs. #PAN:



Jaime Penedo (1/12)

Romelu Lukaku (2/6)

José Luis Rodríguez (5/7)

Blas Pérez (7/11)

Thibaut Courtois (7/11)



Two goalkeepers, two strikers and a left-winger. pic.twitter.com/DpAXF93t3R